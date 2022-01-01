Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Edmonds

Edmonds restaurants
Edmonds restaurants that serve calamari

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

101 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Tenders$15.00
Flash fried, served w/serrano aioli
More about Demetris Woodstone Taverna
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALT & PEPPER CALAMARI$18.00
Fried calamari tossed in garlic,chilies,scallions & spices, atop crispy rice noodles, served with sweet chili-lime sauce
More about Bar Dojo
CRISPY CALAMARI image

 

Salt & Iron

321 Main Street, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CALAMARI$17.00
crispy fried calamari · pickled jalapenos · tarragon tartar, lemon
More about Salt & Iron

