Ceviche in Edmonds

Kahlo's Cantina image

 

Kahlo's Cantina

102 Main St WA, Edmonds

Avg 3.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche TOGO$16.00
More about Kahlo's Cantina
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SCALLOP CEVICHE$23.00
citrus poached wild scallops, mango pico de gallo, served in a martini glass with Korean chili rim, avocado, truffle taro chips
More about Bar Dojo

