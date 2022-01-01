Chicken pot pies in Edmonds
Edmonds restaurants that serve chicken pot pies
More about The Potlatch Bistro - Potlatch
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Potlatch Bistro - Potlatch
220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds
|CHICKEN POT PIE
|$19.00
local chicken • chicken stock • carrots • onions • leeks • potatoes • puff pastry •
|KIDS CHICKEN POT PIE
|$12.00
More about Leftcraft
Leftcraft
519 Main St., Edmonds
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$18.00
Herb roasted chicken, carrot, onion, celery, and fresh peas in a rich demi-glace. Baked in our house made pie crust and served with a side salad and choice of dressing.
