Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pot pies in Edmonds

Go
Edmonds restaurants
Toast

Edmonds restaurants that serve chicken pot pies

The Potlatch Bistro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Potlatch Bistro - Potlatch

220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN POT PIE$19.00
local chicken • chicken stock • carrots • onions • leeks • potatoes • puff pastry •
KIDS CHICKEN POT PIE$12.00
More about The Potlatch Bistro - Potlatch
Chicken Pot Pie image

 

Leftcraft

519 Main St., Edmonds

Avg 3.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
Herb roasted chicken, carrot, onion, celery, and fresh peas in a rich demi-glace. Baked in our house made pie crust and served with a side salad and choice of dressing.
Chicken Pot Pie$18.00
Herb roasted chicken, carrot, onion, celery, and fresh peas in a rich demi-glace. Baked in our house made pie crust and served with a side salad and choice of dressing.
More about Leftcraft

Browse other tasty dishes in Edmonds

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Beef Noodle Soup

French Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Gyoza

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Edmonds to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston