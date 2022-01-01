Cobb salad in Edmonds
Edmonds restaurants that serve cobb salad
Vinbero
203 5th Avenue South, Edmonds
|Half Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Half portion of mixed greens, chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, honey mustard vinaigrette. Gluten free. All takeout salads are served with dressing on the side, please specify if you would prefer we dress it for you.
|Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, honey mustard vinaigrette. Gluten free. All takeout salads are served with dressing on the side, please specify if you would prefer we dress it for you.