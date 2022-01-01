Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Edmonds

Edmonds restaurants
Edmonds restaurants that serve cobb salad

Vinbero image

CHEESE

Vinbero

203 5th Avenue South, Edmonds

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Half Cobb Salad$12.00
Half portion of mixed greens, chicken, bacon, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, honey mustard vinaigrette. Gluten free. All takeout salads are served with dressing on the side, please specify if you would prefer we dress it for you.
Cobb Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, honey mustard vinaigrette. Gluten free. All takeout salads are served with dressing on the side, please specify if you would prefer we dress it for you.
Claire’s Pantry

301 Main St, Edmonds

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$19.99
served with grilled boneless chicken breast , avocado , romaine lettuce , tomato, olive , hard boiled egg, bacon and blue cheese, come with blue cheese dressing on side
