Crepes in Edmonds

Red Twig Cafe' & Bakery - Edmonds, WA
117 5TH AVE S, Edmonds
|Spinach Mushroom Pesto Crepe
|$12.00
10" crepe filled with cooked spinach mushroom and pesto, topped with smoked feta cheese.
|Northwest Crepe
|$14.00
10" crepe filled with smoked Salmon, roasted asparagus, herb cream cheese, red onion, and topped with capers
|Strawberry Banana Nutella Crepe
|$10.00
10" crepe filled with fresh strawberries and banana with nutella, dusted with powdered sugar and topped whipped cream.
Claire’s Pantry
301 Main St, Edmonds
|Blueberry lemon Curd Crepes
|$18.99
Two large freshly prepared Crepes filled with lemon curd topped with blueberry compote and fresh whipped cream
|Banana Crepes with Nutella
|$18.99
Two delicious French Crepes with Nutella hazel spread, bananas and fresh whipped cream