Crepes in Edmonds

Edmonds restaurants
Edmonds restaurants that serve crepes

Red Twig Cafe' & Bakery - Edmonds, WA

117 5TH AVE S, Edmonds

Spinach Mushroom Pesto Crepe$12.00
10" crepe filled with cooked spinach mushroom and pesto, topped with smoked feta cheese.
Northwest Crepe$14.00
10" crepe filled with smoked Salmon, roasted asparagus, herb cream cheese, red onion, and topped with capers
Strawberry Banana Nutella Crepe$10.00
10" crepe filled with fresh strawberries and banana with nutella, dusted with powdered sugar and topped whipped cream.
Claire’s Pantry

301 Main St, Edmonds

Blueberry lemon Curd Crepes$18.99
Two large freshly prepared Crepes filled with lemon curd topped with blueberry compote and fresh whipped cream
Banana Crepes with Nutella$18.99
Two delicious French Crepes with Nutella hazel spread, bananas and fresh whipped cream
