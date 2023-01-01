Dumplings in Edmonds
Edmonds restaurants that serve dumplings
Pok Pok Thai Kitchen
22814 100th Ave W, Edmonds
|Beef Dumpling
|$9.95
Our Dumpling are filled with beef marinade then steamed and top with fried garlic. Served with a citrus soy dipping sauce.
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Dojo
8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds
|EDAMAME DUMPLINGS
|$16.00
edamame vegetable dumplings with chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil
|PORK DUMPLINGS
|$16.00
chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil
|XO PORK DUMPLINGS
|$18.00
steamed pork and leek dumplings, X0 sauce, scallions, house dumpling sauce