Dumplings in Edmonds

Edmonds restaurants
Edmonds restaurants that serve dumplings

Pok Pok Thai Kitchen

22814 100th Ave W, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Dumpling$9.95
Our Dumpling are filled with beef marinade then steamed and top with fried garlic. Served with a citrus soy dipping sauce.
More about Pok Pok Thai Kitchen
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EDAMAME DUMPLINGS$16.00
edamame vegetable dumplings with chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil
PORK DUMPLINGS$16.00
chili oil, scallions, fresh minced garlic, ginger, tamari, sesame oil
XO PORK DUMPLINGS$18.00
steamed pork and leek dumplings, X0 sauce, scallions, house dumpling sauce
More about Bar Dojo

