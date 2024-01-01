Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Edmonds

Go
Edmonds restaurants
Toast

Edmonds restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

Fire & the Feast

526 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.6 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MEATBALL SANDWICH$22.00
four spicy roman meatballs (containing nuts), mozzarella cheese, basil, and tomato sauce, on a delicious bun
More about Fire & the Feast
Vinbero image

CHEESE

Vinbero

203 5th Avenue South, Edmonds

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Sub$21.00
More about Vinbero

Browse other tasty dishes in Edmonds

Chili

Braised Short Ribs

Greek Salad

Green Beans

Fried Rice

Clams

Shrimp Rolls

Ravioli

Map

More near Edmonds to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Freeland

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (201 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (252 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston