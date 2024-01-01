Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Meatball subs in
Edmonds
/
Edmonds
/
Meatball Subs
Edmonds restaurants that serve meatball subs
Fire & the Feast
526 Main St, Edmonds
Avg 4.6
(235 reviews)
MEATBALL SANDWICH
$22.00
four spicy roman meatballs (containing nuts), mozzarella cheese, basil, and tomato sauce, on a delicious bun
More about Fire & the Feast
CHEESE
Vinbero
203 5th Avenue South, Edmonds
Avg 5
(6 reviews)
Meatball Sub
$21.00
More about Vinbero
