Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mushroom soup in
Edmonds
/
Edmonds
/
Mushroom Soup
Edmonds restaurants that serve mushroom soup
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds - 北大华店
22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds
No reviews yet
养生菌菇鸡汤 Chicken Soup with Mushrooms
$19.99
More about Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds - 北大华店
Salt & Iron
321 Main Street, Edmonds
No reviews yet
MUSHROOM SOUP
$15.00
Shiitaki
mushroom soup
crispy shimeji mushroom ·
fried garlic · cream
More about Salt & Iron
Browse other tasty dishes in Edmonds
French Fries
Shrimp Rolls
Fish And Chips
Hummus
Rice Noodles
Tacos
Lobsters
French Toast
More near Edmonds to explore
Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Lynnwood
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Mukilteo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Snohomish
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Freeland
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(319 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston