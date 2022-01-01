Nachos in Edmonds
Edmonds restaurants that serve nachos
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
101 Main St, Edmonds
|PORK NACHOS
|$15.00
TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED W/HOUSE MADE PULLED PORK, 3 CHEESES, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO & PICKLED ONION
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Dojo
8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds
|TOFU POKE NACHOS
|$17.00
marinated organic tofu poke, crispy wonton chips, vegenaise sriracha lime aioli, unagi sauce, pickle red onions, micro cilantro, scallions, furikake
|PORK BELLY NACHOS
|$20.00
honey lemon glazed pork belly, crispy corn tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, house pickles & serrano peppers, avocado, melted Beecher’s cheese, served with cilantro aioli on the side.
|AHI NACHOS (To-Go)
|$20.00
wonton chips, cilantro aioli, marinated ahi tuna, unagi sauce, scallions, red jalapenos, furikake, sriracha mayo