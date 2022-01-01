Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Edmonds

Edmonds restaurants
Edmonds restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

101 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)
Takeout
PORK NACHOS$15.00
TORTILLA CHIPS TOPPED W/HOUSE MADE PULLED PORK, 3 CHEESES, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO & PICKLED ONION
More about Demetris Woodstone Taverna
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TOFU POKE NACHOS$17.00
marinated organic tofu poke, crispy wonton chips, vegenaise sriracha lime aioli, unagi sauce, pickle red onions, micro cilantro, scallions, furikake
PORK BELLY NACHOS$20.00
honey lemon glazed pork belly, crispy corn tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, house pickles & serrano peppers, avocado, melted Beecher’s cheese, served with cilantro aioli on the side.
AHI NACHOS (To-Go)$20.00
wonton chips, cilantro aioli, marinated ahi tuna, unagi sauce, scallions, red jalapenos, furikake, sriracha mayo
More about Bar Dojo

