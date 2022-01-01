Prawns in Edmonds
Edmonds restaurants that serve prawns
More about Demetris Woodstone Taverna
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
101 Main St, Edmonds
|Spicy Garlic Prawns
|$16.00
Sautéed in sherry wine & red pepper flakes. Served w/toasted bread
|Bacon Wrapped Prawns
|$17.00
Charmoula marinated prawns. Served w/serrano aioli
More about Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds
|火焰干锅香辣虾 Prawn Dry Pot
|$26.99
|老长沙口味大虾 Hunan Style Prawn
|$28.99
More about Bar Dojo
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Dojo
8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds
|SIDE PRAWNS
|$10.00
|GARLIC PRAWNS
|$32.00
Sautéed shell on garlic white shrimp, smoked paprika lemon butter, crispy garlic chips, chili oil, scallions, garlic & egg fried rice, charred lemon