Prawns in Edmonds

Edmonds restaurants
Edmonds restaurants that serve prawns

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

101 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Garlic Prawns$16.00
Sautéed in sherry wine & red pepper flakes. Served w/toasted bread
Bacon Wrapped Prawns$17.00
Charmoula marinated prawns. Served w/serrano aioli
More about Demetris Woodstone Taverna
Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds

22001 Hwy 99 #400, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
火焰干锅香辣虾 Prawn Dry Pot$26.99
老长沙口味大虾 Hunan Style Prawn$28.99
More about Dong Ting Chun - Edmonds
Kahlo's Cantina

102 Main St WA, Edmonds

Avg 3.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prawn Tacos TOGO$20.00
More about Kahlo's Cantina
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE PRAWNS$10.00
GARLIC PRAWNS$32.00
Sautéed shell on garlic white shrimp, smoked paprika lemon butter, crispy garlic chips, chili oil, scallions, garlic & egg fried rice, charred lemon
More about Bar Dojo
Salt & Iron

321 Main Street, Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PRAWN RISOTTO$42.00
pan-seared prawns · asparagus · parmesan · chervil
SD JUMBO PRAWNS$12.00
pan seared jumbo prawns
More about Salt & Iron

