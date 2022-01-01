Rice bowls in Edmonds

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Potlatch Bistro image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Potlatch Bistro

220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (174 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN RICE BOWL$16.00
yogurt marinated chicken thighs • brown rice • cucumber • castelvetrano olives • tomato relish • feta • herb aioli
ROCKFISH RICE BOWL$18.00
seared cajun rockfish • brown rice • purple pickled cabbage • roasted corn & tomato salad • herb aioli
NO BONES RICE BOWL$16.00
no bones crispy cauliflower • brown rice • purple pickled cabbage • roasted corn & tomato salad • herb aioli
More about The Potlatch Bistro
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SPICY BEEF BULGOGI BEEF RICE BOWL$24.00
marinated Painted Hills top sirloin, house pickles, lettuce, rice, cilantro, sunny egg, serrano peppers, spicy sesame miso, tamari
CHICKEN KARAAGE RICE BOWL$21.00
crispy karaage chicken thigh, rice, spring mix, spicy miso sauce, cilantro aioli, fried egg, house pickles, scallions
KALUA PORK RICE BOWL$23.00
Hawaiian style braised pork shoulder, rice, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, ponzu vinaigrette, spam mac salad, fried egg
More about Bar Dojo

