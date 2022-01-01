Rice bowls in Edmonds
Edmonds restaurants that serve rice bowls
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Potlatch Bistro
220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds
|CHICKEN RICE BOWL
|$16.00
yogurt marinated chicken thighs • brown rice • cucumber • castelvetrano olives • tomato relish • feta • herb aioli
|ROCKFISH RICE BOWL
|$18.00
seared cajun rockfish • brown rice • purple pickled cabbage • roasted corn & tomato salad • herb aioli
|NO BONES RICE BOWL
|$16.00
no bones crispy cauliflower • brown rice • purple pickled cabbage • roasted corn & tomato salad • herb aioli
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Dojo
8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds
|SPICY BEEF BULGOGI BEEF RICE BOWL
|$24.00
marinated Painted Hills top sirloin, house pickles, lettuce, rice, cilantro, sunny egg, serrano peppers, spicy sesame miso, tamari
|CHICKEN KARAAGE RICE BOWL
|$21.00
crispy karaage chicken thigh, rice, spring mix, spicy miso sauce, cilantro aioli, fried egg, house pickles, scallions
|KALUA PORK RICE BOWL
|$23.00
Hawaiian style braised pork shoulder, rice, cilantro aioli, mixed greens, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, ponzu vinaigrette, spam mac salad, fried egg