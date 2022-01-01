Salmon in Edmonds
Edmonds restaurants that serve salmon
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Demetris Woodstone Taverna
101 Main St, Edmonds
|Mediterranean King Salmon*
|$35.00
Fresh King salmon, sautéed greens, cherry tomatoes & garlic mashed potatoes w/a herb lemon butter
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Five Restaurant Bistro
650 Edmonds way, Edmonds
|Salmon
|$29.00
Line-caught wild Alaskan king salmon*, roasted asparagus, serrano black bean puree***
Kafé Neo Edmonds
21108 WA-99, Edmonds
|Salmon Gyro
|$12.00
Sautéed wild salmon, dill tzatziki, tomato, caramelized onion, avocado & romaine lettuce
|Grilled Salmon 4 oz
|$8.00
|Kids Salmon Plate
|$10.00
Grilled salmon, rice pasta pilaf, veggies & tzatziki
SanKai
111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds
|Sake (Salmon) Nigiri
|$3.25
|Copper River king salmon Nigiri
|$5.00
|Benizake (sockeye salmon)
|$3.25
sockeye salmon
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Dojo
8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds
|PAN SEARED KING SALMON
|$34.00
pan seared Ora king salmon, charred broccolini, fried fingerling potatoes, yuzu beurre blanc, house sweet soy gastrique, ikura, micro greens
|KIDS SALMON TERIYAKI
|$15.00
3oz portion of King salmon with a teriyaki glaze, rice and steamed broccoli
|SALMON SPINACH MANGO SALAD
|$29.00
crispy rice shell, spinach, miso quinoa, mango, dragon fruit, kumquat, yuzu miso vinaigrette, orchid