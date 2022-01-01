Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Edmonds

Edmonds restaurants
Edmonds restaurants that serve salmon

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

101 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1342 reviews)
Takeout
Mediterranean King Salmon*$35.00
Fresh King salmon, sautéed greens, cherry tomatoes & garlic mashed potatoes w/a herb lemon butter
More about Demetris Woodstone Taverna
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Five Restaurant Bistro

650 Edmonds way, Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (1121 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$29.00
Line-caught wild Alaskan king salmon*, roasted asparagus, serrano black bean puree***
More about Five Restaurant Bistro
Kafé Neo Edmonds

21108 WA-99, Edmonds

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Gyro$12.00
Sautéed wild salmon, dill tzatziki, tomato, caramelized onion, avocado & romaine lettuce
Grilled Salmon 4 oz$8.00
Kids Salmon Plate$10.00
Grilled salmon, rice pasta pilaf, veggies & tzatziki
More about Kafé Neo Edmonds
SanKai

111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri$3.25
Copper River king salmon Nigiri$5.00
Benizake (sockeye salmon)$3.25
sockeye salmon
More about SanKai
TAPAS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Dojo

8404 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds

Avg 4.5 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PAN SEARED KING SALMON$34.00
pan seared Ora king salmon, charred broccolini, fried fingerling potatoes, yuzu beurre blanc, house sweet soy gastrique, ikura, micro greens
KIDS SALMON TERIYAKI$15.00
3oz portion of King salmon with a teriyaki glaze, rice and steamed broccoli
SALMON SPINACH MANGO SALAD$29.00
crispy rice shell, spinach, miso quinoa, mango, dragon fruit, kumquat, yuzu miso vinaigrette, orchid
More about Bar Dojo

