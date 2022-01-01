Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tamales in
Edmonds
/
Edmonds
/
Tamales
Edmonds restaurants that serve tamales
Kelnero
545 Main St, Edmonds
Avg 4.9
(295 reviews)
Tamales
$20.00
Choose chicken or green chile tamales, with a tomatillo mezcal salsa verde, citrus crema, micro greens.
More about Kelnero
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery
508 Main St, Edmonds
Avg 4.7
(628 reviews)
Tamale
More about THE MARKET | fishmonger & eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Edmonds
Chili
Macarons
Kimchi
Soft Shell Crabs
Pork Chops
Tomato Soup
Pork Belly
Mushroom Burgers
More near Edmonds to explore
Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Lynnwood
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Mukilteo
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Snohomish
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Freeland
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(609 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(302 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(271 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston