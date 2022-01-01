Tortas in Edmonds

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kahlo's Cantina image

 

Kahlo's Cantina - Edmonds

102 Main St WA, Edmonds

Avg 3.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Ahogada TOGO$20.00
More about Kahlo's Cantina - Edmonds
d743339a-015b-4409-91fe-fb5498710f6d image

 

Leftcraft

519 Main St., Edmonds

Avg 3.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean & Veg Torta$14.00
spicy black bean patty, mixed grilled vegetables, avocado, lettuce, tomato, & pickled jalapeño. served on a telera style roll with a side of chipotle aioli
More about Leftcraft

Map

Map

