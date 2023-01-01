Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Edmonds

Edmonds restaurants
Edmonds restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Kelnero

545 Main St, Edmonds

Avg 4.9 (295 reviews)
Takeout
Good Soup : Pea Basil$13.00
Seasonal Soup crafted from locally farmed and foraged goods. Contact Kelnero for more information.
Kahlo's Cantina - Edmonds

102 Main St WA, Edmonds

Avg 3.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup TOGO$18.99
