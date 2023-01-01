Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tortilla soup in
Edmonds
/
Edmonds
/
Tortilla Soup
Edmonds restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Kelnero
545 Main St, Edmonds
Avg 4.9
(295 reviews)
Good Soup : Pea Basil
$13.00
Seasonal Soup crafted from locally farmed and foraged goods. Contact Kelnero for more information.
More about Kelnero
Kahlo's Cantina - Edmonds
102 Main St WA, Edmonds
Avg 3.5
(59 reviews)
Chicken Tortilla Soup TOGO
$18.99
More about Kahlo's Cantina - Edmonds
Browse other tasty dishes in Edmonds
French Toast
Green Beans
Cheeseburgers
Noodle Soup
Grilled Chicken
Roasted Beet Salad
Mac And Cheese
Soft Shell Crabs
More near Edmonds to explore
Kirkland
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Bothell
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Woodinville
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Lynnwood
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Mukilteo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Snohomish
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Freeland
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(666 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston