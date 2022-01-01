Go
Edmund's Oast Restaurant imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1081 Morrison Drive

Charleston, SC 29403

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1081 Morrison Drive, Charleston SC 29403

Directions

Gallery

Edmund's Oast Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Holy City Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,324
1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Two Blokes Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
547 Long Point Rd Ste 101 Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Estuary Beans and Barley
orange starNo Reviews
3538 Meeks Farm Rd. Unit B Johns Island, SC 29455
View restaurantnext
The Porter Room at Holy City Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Aragon Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Charleston

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (66 restaurants)

Sullivans Island

No reviews yet

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ladson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Summerville

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston