Located in the heart of Main Street Santa Monica, just steps from the beach, Edobox by Makoto is a modular bento box experience for dining outdoors in style, or takeaway. The menu showcases acclaimed chef Makoto Okuwa’s mix of modern Japanese and equatorial influences, and the team incorporates covid-conscious elements ideal for this era, while maintaining service and ambience rooted in enduring hospitality.



SUSHI • NOODLES

2912 Main Street • $$