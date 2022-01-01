Edobox by Makoto
Located in the heart of Main Street Santa Monica, just steps from the beach, Edobox by Makoto is a modular bento box experience for dining outdoors in style, or takeaway. The menu showcases acclaimed chef Makoto Okuwa’s mix of modern Japanese and equatorial influences, and the team incorporates covid-conscious elements ideal for this era, while maintaining service and ambience rooted in enduring hospitality.
SUSHI • NOODLES
2912 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2912 Main Street
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
