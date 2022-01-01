Go
Located in the heart of Main Street Santa Monica, just steps from the beach, Edobox by Makoto is a modular bento box experience for dining outdoors in style, or takeaway. The menu showcases acclaimed chef Makoto Okuwa’s mix of modern Japanese and equatorial influences, and the team incorporates covid-conscious elements ideal for this era, while maintaining service and ambience rooted in enduring hospitality.

SUSHI • NOODLES

2912 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Cucumber$8.00
sesame . garlic . chili . bonito . shiso - GF
Tuna Crispy Rice$14.00
tuna . brown butter . burnt soy . serrano . shiso
4 - Tacomaki Omakase$35.00
Chef's choice of 4 signature tacomaki
+ spicy cucumber & edamame
DRAFT ASAHI SUPER DRY$5.00
Must be 21+ to order, ID required. Japanese Rice Lager - 5% ABV
Pick 8 Tacomaki
Miso Soup$5.00
wakame seaweed . tofu . yuzu . mitsuba . sansho salt
Japanese Fried Chicken Karaage$13.00
chive . sudachi mayonnaise . sansho salt
Otsumami Bento$25.00
edamame . baby potatoes . tuna crispy rice . japanese fried chicken
6 - Tacomaki Omakase$45.00
Chef's choice of 6 signature tacomaki
+ tuna sashimi ponzu & edamame
Chirashi Bento$35.00
spicy cucumber salad . hamachi ponzu . tuna crispy rice . chirashi donburi
See full menu

Location

2912 Main Street

Santa Monica CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
