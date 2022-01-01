Go
Ed's Food & Deli - Congress Ave

We are a convenience store that serves hot food 24/7. We are open after 10pm every day and our locations offer a fast service. Don't make long lines and take a look at Ed's!

2791 S Congress Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Horchata - 16 oz$3.49
White Rice in Water Flavored with Cinnamon and Sugar
Torta Al Pastor - Marinated Pork$10.49
Mex Telera Bread, Jalapeno, Refried Beans, Queso Blanco, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Avocado
Taco De Carnitas - Pork Carnitas$2.69
Onions, Cilantro, w/ choice of Salsa Verde o Roja Picante
Torta De Asada - Steak$10.49
Mex Telera Bread, Jalapeno, Refried Beans, Queso Blanco, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo, Avocado
Combo Taquero$11.99
Burrito De Asada - Steak$10.49
Rice, Refried Beans, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cream, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.
Taco De Asada -Steak$2.69
Onions, Cilantro, w/ choice of Salsa Verde o Roja Picante
Burrito Al Pastor - Marinated Pork$10.49
Rice, Refried Beans, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cream, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla.
Location

2791 S Congress Ave

Palm Springs FL

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
