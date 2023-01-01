Salmon in Edwards
Edwards restaurants that serve salmon
Craftsman Brew Co - 105 Edwards Village Blvd H101 & H001
105 Edwards Village Blvd H101 & H001, Edwards
|Salmon Chowder
|$0.00
|Side Salmon
|$7.00
Village Bagel - 34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7
34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7, Edwards
|Side Salmon
|$5.00
|Cold Smoked Salmon 1/4 lb
|$10.00
1/4 lbs
|The Smoked Salmon Platter
|$160.00
Build your own baker's dozen, half pound house whipped plain cream, half pound house whipped scallion shmear, 13 servings of cold smoked salmon, sliced tomatoes, red onion and capers. Includes utensils, napkins and plates.Serves 13.