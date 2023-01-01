Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Edwards

Go
Edwards restaurants
Toast

Edwards restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

Craftsman Brew Co - 105 Edwards Village Blvd H101 & H001

105 Edwards Village Blvd H101 & H001, Edwards

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Chowder$0.00
Side Salmon$7.00
More about Craftsman Brew Co - 105 Edwards Village Blvd H101 & H001
Consumer pic

 

Village Bagel - 34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7

34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7, Edwards

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Salmon$5.00
Cold Smoked Salmon 1/4 lb$10.00
1/4 lbs
The Smoked Salmon Platter$160.00
Build your own baker's dozen, half pound house whipped plain cream, half pound house whipped scallion shmear, 13 servings of cold smoked salmon, sliced tomatoes, red onion and capers. Includes utensils, napkins and plates.Serves 13.
More about Village Bagel - 34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7

Browse other tasty dishes in Edwards

Mac And Cheese

Lasagna

Ravioli

Cake

Lobsters

Map

More near Edwards to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (589 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (369 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston