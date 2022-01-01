Edwardsville restaurants you'll love

Go
Edwardsville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Edwardsville

Edwardsville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Scroll right

Must-try Edwardsville restaurants

Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
Wasabi Special$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
Sake (2pc)$6.00
fresh salmon
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wang Gang Asian image

 

Wang Gang Asian

1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Rangoon$8.00
Hand made traditional rangoon made to order. Never frozen, you can taste the difference. Served with our house made sweet & sour sauce. No one does it better.
General Wang Stir Fry$14.00
Clearly our take on the General Tso - but with real sauces scratch made, nothing out of a can = LOVE of this dish + the others.
Drunken Noodle$15.00
Easily our #1 seller by far! It is so insane, it tastes better the next day as the ' drunken' ingredients get a chance to really blend together. Google this stuff!
More about Wang Gang Asian
Peel Wood Fired Pizza image

PIZZA

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

921 South Arbor Vitae, Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (1543 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pizza*$15.00
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Side House Salad*$9.00
Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
6 Wings*$10.00
A healthier approach to wings. Six house rub wood fired wings, one flavor.
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. image

 

Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.

1071 S State Rte 157, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brunchy BLT$12.00
Bacon, fried egg, avocado, tomato, lettuce and dijonnaise on toasted multi-grain bread.
Tried and True$9.00
Two eggs, home fries, choice of bacon, sausage or ham and a Nothing Gets Better Than Cheddar biscuit.
Side Biscuit$1.50
Choice of any Twisted Biscuit flavor with dipping sauce.
More about Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.
Sugarfire 618 image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire 618

2323 PLUM ST, EDWARDSVILLE

Avg 4.2 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz$8.25
(Includes 1 Side)
Brisket Plate 6oz$13.49
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Pulled Pork 1 LB$15.99
(Meat Only)
More about Sugarfire 618
Teaspoons Cafe image

 

Teaspoons Cafe

2125 S. state rt. 157, Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seasonal Salad$10.76
Spring mix topped with feta cheese, grapes, strawberries, apples, craisins, and candied pecans served with house poppy seed.
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk.
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.97
2 scrambled eggs, peppers, bacon bits, monterey jack cheese on a tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Teaspoons Cafe
So'Pasta image

SALADS

So'Pasta

1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
So'Bianco$13.00
Alfredo sauce, peas, bacon, mushrooms. 3 Meat tortellini (pork, sausage, prosciutto). A must try!
House Side Salad$5.00
House Side Salad of Romaine, power greens, shaved parm, house croutons, chicken & bacon.
French Fries$2.00
French Fries browned to perfection & tossed in salt n pepper mix!
More about So'Pasta
222 Artisan Bakery image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

222 Artisan Bakery

222 N Main St, Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (324 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 222 Artisan Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Sacred Grounds

233 N Main St, Edwardsville

Avg 4.6 (623 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggplant$9.00
eggplant, mushrooms, roasted bell peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, pesto
lox sandwich$11.00
lox, capers, paper thin cucumber, tomato & shallots, chive cream cheese, baby arugula, fresh dill on an everything bagel
Egg + cheese sandwich$6.50
More about Sacred Grounds
Taqueria Z image

 

Taqueria Z

109 E Park St, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Taqueria Z
Peel Edwardsville Transition image

 

Peel Edwardsville

100 Quartz Knoll, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Peel Edwardsville
Restaurant banner

 

Peel Edwardsville Transition

Route 157 Esic Drive, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Peel Edwardsville Transition

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Edwardsville

Pancakes

Map

More near Edwardsville to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (236 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston