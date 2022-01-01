Edwardsville restaurants you'll love
Edwardsville's top cuisines
Must-try Edwardsville restaurants
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$6.00
6 pc pan fried potstickers with chicken and pork
|Wasabi Special
|$12.00
california topped with tempura crunch breading, scallions and wasabi trio sauce
|Sake (2pc)
|$6.00
fresh salmon
More about Wang Gang Asian
Wang Gang Asian
1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|Popular items
|Traditional Rangoon
|$8.00
Hand made traditional rangoon made to order. Never frozen, you can taste the difference. Served with our house made sweet & sour sauce. No one does it better.
|General Wang Stir Fry
|$14.00
Clearly our take on the General Tso - but with real sauces scratch made, nothing out of a can = LOVE of this dish + the others.
|Drunken Noodle
|$15.00
Easily our #1 seller by far! It is so insane, it tastes better the next day as the ' drunken' ingredients get a chance to really blend together. Google this stuff!
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
PIZZA
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
921 South Arbor Vitae, Edwardsville
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza*
|$15.00
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
|Side House Salad*
|$9.00
Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
|6 Wings*
|$10.00
A healthier approach to wings. Six house rub wood fired wings, one flavor.
More about Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.
1071 S State Rte 157, Edwardsville
|Popular items
|Brunchy BLT
|$12.00
Bacon, fried egg, avocado, tomato, lettuce and dijonnaise on toasted multi-grain bread.
|Tried and True
|$9.00
Two eggs, home fries, choice of bacon, sausage or ham and a Nothing Gets Better Than Cheddar biscuit.
|Side Biscuit
|$1.50
Choice of any Twisted Biscuit flavor with dipping sauce.
More about Sugarfire 618
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire 618
2323 PLUM ST, EDWARDSVILLE
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich 6oz
|$8.25
(Includes 1 Side)
|Brisket Plate 6oz
|$13.49
(2 sides + fountain soda)
|Pulled Pork 1 LB
|$15.99
(Meat Only)
More about Teaspoons Cafe
Teaspoons Cafe
2125 S. state rt. 157, Edwardsville
|Popular items
|Seasonal Salad
|$10.76
Spring mix topped with feta cheese, grapes, strawberries, apples, craisins, and candied pecans served with house poppy seed.
|Latte
Espresso with steamed milk.
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.97
2 scrambled eggs, peppers, bacon bits, monterey jack cheese on a tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa.
More about So'Pasta
SALADS
So'Pasta
1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|Popular items
|So'Bianco
|$13.00
Alfredo sauce, peas, bacon, mushrooms. 3 Meat tortellini (pork, sausage, prosciutto). A must try!
|House Side Salad
|$5.00
House Side Salad of Romaine, power greens, shaved parm, house croutons, chicken & bacon.
|French Fries
|$2.00
French Fries browned to perfection & tossed in salt n pepper mix!
More about 222 Artisan Bakery
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
222 Artisan Bakery
222 N Main St, Edwardsville
More about Sacred Grounds
Sacred Grounds
233 N Main St, Edwardsville
|Popular items
|Eggplant
|$9.00
eggplant, mushrooms, roasted bell peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar, pesto
|lox sandwich
|$11.00
lox, capers, paper thin cucumber, tomato & shallots, chive cream cheese, baby arugula, fresh dill on an everything bagel
|Egg + cheese sandwich
|$6.50
More about Taqueria Z
Taqueria Z
109 E Park St, Edwardsville
More about Peel Edwardsville
Peel Edwardsville
100 Quartz Knoll, Edwardsville
More about Peel Edwardsville Transition
Peel Edwardsville Transition
Route 157 Esic Drive, Edwardsville