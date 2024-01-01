Apple salad in Edwardsville
Edwardsville restaurants that serve apple salad
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
100 Quartz Knoll, Edwardsville
|Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad*
|$24.00
Baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans and maple cider vinaigrette.
More about Wang Gang Asian Eats
Wang Gang Asian Eats
1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|Fuji Apple Salad
|$6.00
Fuji apple salad with chicken, goat cheese, walnuts, red onions, raspberry vinaigrette! Try it today!
|Fuji Apple Salad
|$6.00
Fuji apple salad with chicken, goat cheese, walnuts, red onions, raspberry vinaigrette! Try it today!