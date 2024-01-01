Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Edwardsville

Go
Edwardsville restaurants
Toast

Edwardsville restaurants that serve apple salad

Item pic

 

Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville

100 Quartz Knoll, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad*$24.00
Baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans and maple cider vinaigrette.
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
Item pic

 

Wang Gang Asian Eats

1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fuji Apple Salad$6.00
Fuji apple salad with chicken, goat cheese, walnuts, red onions, raspberry vinaigrette! Try it today!
More about Wang Gang Asian Eats

Map

Map

