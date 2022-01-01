Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Edwardsville

Edwardsville restaurants
Edwardsville restaurants that serve chef salad

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire 618

2323 PLUM ST, EDWARDSVILLE

Avg 4.2 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
Salmon Chef Salad$14.99
Chef Salad NO MEAT$8.49
More about Sugarfire 618
Teaspoons Cafe

2125 S. state rt. 157, Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (232 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Chef Salad$5.75
A half size version of our chef salad. Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded monterey jack cheese, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, ham, avocado, and served with your choice of dressing.
Chef Salad$11.51
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded monterey jack cheese, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, ham, avacado and your choice of dressing.
More about Teaspoons Cafe

