Chef salad in Edwardsville

Sugarfire 618
2323 PLUM ST, EDWARDSVILLE
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
|Salmon Chef Salad
|$14.99
|Chef Salad NO MEAT
|$8.49
Teaspoons Cafe
2125 S. state rt. 157, Edwardsville
|1/2 Chef Salad
|$5.75
A half size version of our chef salad. Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded monterey jack cheese, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, ham, avocado, and served with your choice of dressing.
|Chef Salad
|$11.51
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded monterey jack cheese, carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, ham, avacado and your choice of dressing.