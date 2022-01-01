Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Edwardsville

Edwardsville restaurants
Edwardsville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville

32 South State Route 157, Edwardsville

Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
spicy breaded chicken breast, house made pickles, mayo on a toasted brioche bun
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
SALADS

Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville

1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, pickles, tender & Boom Boom sauce, side of fries.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, pickles, tender & Boom Boom sauce, side of fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, celery, tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with fries
More about Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville

