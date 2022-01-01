Chicken sandwiches in Edwardsville
Edwardsville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
32 South State Route 157, Edwardsville
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
spicy breaded chicken breast, house made pickles, mayo on a toasted brioche bun
Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville
1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, pickles, tender & Boom Boom sauce, side of fries.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, pickles, tender & Boom Boom sauce, side of fries.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Chicken Tender slider. Mayo, celery, tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with fries