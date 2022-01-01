Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Edwardsville

Edwardsville restaurants
Edwardsville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Item pic

SALADS

Chappy's

1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Chicken Tender + Fries
1 Chicken tender + French Fries
Chicken Tenders 6pc Feast$17.00
Chicken tenders, two sides and two biscuits - a feast for 2-3 people and priced RIGHT! Get in the mix!
Chicken Tenders$2.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders in our signature dredge & breading.
More about Chappy's

