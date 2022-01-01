Cookies in Edwardsville
Edwardsville restaurants that serve cookies
More about Wang Gang Asian
Wang Gang Asian
1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|Cookie Dough Spring Rolls
|$6.00
Cookie dough rangoon
|Oreo Cookie Spring Rolls
|$6.00
A new crowd favorite! Oreo cookie crumbled into a delicious dessert spring roll!
More about Sugarfire 618
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire 618
2323 PLUM ST, EDWARDSVILLE
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
|3 Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$3.99
|Oreo Iced Cookies
|$2.99