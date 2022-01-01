Cookies in Edwardsville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wang Gang Asian

1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Dough Spring Rolls$6.00
Cookie dough rangoon
Oreo Cookie Spring Rolls$6.00
A new crowd favorite! Oreo cookie crumbled into a delicious dessert spring roll!
More about Wang Gang Asian
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire 618

2323 PLUM ST, EDWARDSVILLE

Avg 4.2 (448 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies$3.99
Oreo Iced Cookies$2.99
More about Sugarfire 618
Teaspoons Cafe

2125 S. state rt. 157, Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars$2.87
More about Teaspoons Cafe

