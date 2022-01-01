Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab rangoon in
Edwardsville
/
Edwardsville
/
Crab Rangoon
Edwardsville restaurants that serve crab rangoon
Wasabi Sushi Bars
100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville
No reviews yet
Crab Rangoon
$6.00
4 pc crab rangoon
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wang Gang Asian
1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville
No reviews yet
Crab Rangoon
$10.00
Handmade, real Phillips crab in this wonton wrapped roll.
More about Wang Gang Asian
Browse other tasty dishes in Edwardsville
Pretzels
Mac And Cheese
Rangoon
Salmon
Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Quesadillas
More near Edwardsville to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(276 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Alton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Belleville
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(537 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston