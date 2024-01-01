Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Edwardsville

Edwardsville restaurants that serve curry

Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville

100 Quartz Knoll, Edwardsville

Thai Red Curry$18.00
wood fired chicken, red curry, mozzarella, shredded carrot, cucumber, roasted peanuts, fresh cilantro
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
Wang Gang Asian Eats

1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville

Green Curry$17.00
Authentic Thai curry scratch made with fresh kaffir lime, Thai herbs & toasted spices. Stir fried with red onions, carrots, bell peppers & eggplant. Can be GF.
Red Curry$17.00
Authentic Thai curry scratch made with 19 ingredients including kaffir lime, Thai herbs, and toasted spices. Stir fried with red onions, carrots, bell peppers & egg plant. Can be GF
More about Wang Gang Asian Eats

