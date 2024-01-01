Curry in Edwardsville
Edwardsville restaurants that serve curry
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
100 Quartz Knoll, Edwardsville
|Thai Red Curry
|$18.00
wood fired chicken, red curry, mozzarella, shredded carrot, cucumber, roasted peanuts, fresh cilantro
More about Wang Gang Asian Eats
Wang Gang Asian Eats
1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|Green Curry
|$17.00
Authentic Thai curry scratch made with fresh kaffir lime, Thai herbs & toasted spices. Stir fried with red onions, carrots, bell peppers & eggplant. Can be GF.
|Red Curry
|$17.00
Authentic Thai curry scratch made with 19 ingredients including kaffir lime, Thai herbs, and toasted spices. Stir fried with red onions, carrots, bell peppers & egg plant. Can be GF