Edamame in Edwardsville
Edwardsville restaurants that serve edamame
Wasabi Sushi Bars
100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville
|Edamame
|$5.00
steamed and salted soy beans
Wang Gang Asian
1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|Edamame
|$6.00
Edamame steamed out and served with a dollop of kosher salt. Tell the kids don't eat the shell! LOL!
|Edamame Hummus Dip
|$7.00
House made edamame hummus, with sliced carrots and pita, create a unique starter for the whole crew.
|Spicy Edamame
|$6.00
Steamed edamame, then wok tossed with red pepper flakes to give it a punch.