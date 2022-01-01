French toast in Edwardsville
Edwardsville restaurants that serve french toast
More about Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.
1071 S State Rte 157, Edwardsville
|French Toast
|$4.00
|Plot Twist French Toast
|$13.50
Thick-sliced brioche battered and griddled then stuffed with Nutella® and blackberry jam. Topped with pecans and powdered sugar.
|French Toast Sticks
|$6.50
Cinnamon sugar french toast sticks, scrambled egg, bacon.
More about Teaspoons Cafe
Teaspoons Cafe
2125 S. state rt. 157, Edwardsville
|Kid's French Toast
|$5.85
1 piece of french toast topped with powder sugar served with 1 piece of bacon or sausage.
|French Toast
|$9.22
3 pieces of thick cut french bread. Topped with powdered sugar and strawberries. Your choice of bacon or sausage.