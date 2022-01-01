Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Edwardsville

Edwardsville restaurants
Toast

Edwardsville restaurants that serve french toast

Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. image

 

Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.

1071 S State Rte 157, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$4.00
Plot Twist French Toast$13.50
Thick-sliced brioche battered and griddled then stuffed with Nutella® and blackberry jam. Topped with pecans and powdered sugar.
French Toast Sticks$6.50
Cinnamon sugar french toast sticks, scrambled egg, bacon.
More about Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.
Teaspoons Cafe image

 

Teaspoons Cafe

2125 S. state rt. 157, Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's French Toast$5.85
1 piece of french toast topped with powder sugar served with 1 piece of bacon or sausage.
French Toast$9.22
3 pieces of thick cut french bread. Topped with powdered sugar and strawberries. Your choice of bacon or sausage.
More about Teaspoons Cafe

