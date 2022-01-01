Fried rice in Edwardsville
Edwardsville restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville
|Fried Rice
|$5.00
|Kids Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.00
|Gluten Free Fried Rice
|$5.00
gluten fried rice served with egg, carrot and onion
More about Wang Gang Asian
Wang Gang Asian
1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|Thai Basil Fried Rice
Thai basil fried rice infuses the delicious flavor of Thai basil with other vegetables, giving a deep flavor profile.
|Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple fried rice offers a blend of flavors like no other. Large or small, you'll like the hint of sweet of the pineapple with the other complex flavors
|Pork Fried Rice Family Recipe
|$13.00
Pork slow cooked to perfection, then sliced, and wok tossed.