Fried rice in Edwardsville

Edwardsville restaurants
Edwardsville restaurants that serve fried rice

Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice$5.00
Kids Chicken Fried Rice$7.00
Gluten Free Fried Rice$5.00
gluten fried rice served with egg, carrot and onion
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Item pic

 

Wang Gang Asian

1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Basil Fried Rice
Thai basil fried rice infuses the delicious flavor of Thai basil with other vegetables, giving a deep flavor profile.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple fried rice offers a blend of flavors like no other. Large or small, you'll like the hint of sweet of the pineapple with the other complex flavors
Pork Fried Rice Family Recipe$13.00
Pork slow cooked to perfection, then sliced, and wok tossed.
More about Wang Gang Asian

