Quesadillas in Edwardsville

Edwardsville restaurants
Edwardsville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Taqueria Z image

 

Taqueria Z

109 E Park St, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PLAIN QUESADILLA$4.00
QUESADILLAS$7.50
More about Taqueria Z
Teaspoons Cafe image

 

Teaspoons Cafe

2125 S. state rt. 157, Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Quesadilla$6.89
Shredded monterey jack cheese on a grilled tortilla. Also served with carrot and celery sticks and a side of ranch.
Breakfast Quesadilla$9.59
2 scrambled eggs, peppers, bacon bits, monterey jack cheese on a tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa.
Kid's Breakfast Quesadilla$5.85
1 scrambled egg with monterey jack cheese, and your choice of bacon or sausage.
More about Teaspoons Cafe

