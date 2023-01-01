Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Edwardsville

Edwardsville restaurants
Edwardsville restaurants that serve ravioli

Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville

32 South State Route 157, Edwardsville

Takeout
Toasted Ravioli (7 piece)$9.00
K-Toasted Ravioli$6.00
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
SALADS

Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville

1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
4 Cheese ravioli marinara (1 Bag)
4 Cheese ravioli in marinara
4 Cheese Ravioli w/ Marinara$11.00
Our exceptional 4 cheese ravioli includes Ricotta, Provolone, Grana Palano, Fiore Sardo Pecorino in a great pasta. Our marinara sources tomatoes from Napa Valley, Ca.
Beef Toasted Ravioli · 8 pc$6.00
The classic - beef toasted ravioli! Voted by many as the best they have ever had!
More about Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville

