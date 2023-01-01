Ravioli in Edwardsville
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
32 South State Route 157, Edwardsville
|Toasted Ravioli (7 piece)
|$9.00
|K-Toasted Ravioli
|$6.00
Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville
1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|4 Cheese ravioli marinara (1 Bag)
4 Cheese ravioli in marinara
|4 Cheese Ravioli w/ Marinara
|$11.00
Our exceptional 4 cheese ravioli includes Ricotta, Provolone, Grana Palano, Fiore Sardo Pecorino in a great pasta. Our marinara sources tomatoes from Napa Valley, Ca.
|Beef Toasted Ravioli · 8 pc
|$6.00
The classic - beef toasted ravioli! Voted by many as the best they have ever had!