Salmon in Edwardsville

Edwardsville restaurants
Edwardsville restaurants that serve salmon

Wasabi Sushi Bars

100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville

Salmon$9.00
fresh salmon and sesame seeds
Spicy Salmon$7.00
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo
Grilled Salmon no sauce$18.00
fresh 6 oz filet served with grilled asparagus and rice
Wang Gang Asian

1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville

Salmon Taco$15.00
Grilled filet of Salmon topped with red cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes & Chinese mayo. Can be GF.
Side Salmon 6oz$6.00
Salmon Burger$14.00
Our signature hand pattied Salmon burger - only from Bob's seafood! Give it a try, with fresh avocado topping & sweet potato fries! A must try unique burger.
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire 618

2323 PLUM ST, EDWARDSVILLE

Salmon$8.99
Salmon Plate$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Salmon Chef Salad$14.99
