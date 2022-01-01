Salmon in Edwardsville
Edwardsville restaurants that serve salmon
Wasabi Sushi Bars
100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville
|Salmon
|$9.00
fresh salmon and sesame seeds
|Spicy Salmon
|$7.00
spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with sesame seeds and spicy mayo
|Grilled Salmon no sauce
|$18.00
fresh 6 oz filet served with grilled asparagus and rice
Wang Gang Asian
1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|Salmon Taco
|$15.00
Grilled filet of Salmon topped with red cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes & Chinese mayo. Can be GF.
|Side Salmon 6oz
|$6.00
|Salmon Burger
|$14.00
Our signature hand pattied Salmon burger - only from Bob's seafood! Give it a try, with fresh avocado topping & sweet potato fries! A must try unique burger.