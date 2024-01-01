Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Edwardsville

Go
Edwardsville restaurants
Toast

Edwardsville restaurants that serve squid

Item pic

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars - Edwardsville

100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Squid Salad$8.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars - Edwardsville
Item pic

 

Drunken Fish - DF - Edwardsville

6151 Trace Parkway Drive, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Squid Nigiri$9.00
2 pieces of squid
More about Drunken Fish - DF - Edwardsville

Browse other tasty dishes in Edwardsville

Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Teriyaki

Waffles

Apple Salad

Eel

Gyoza

Burritos

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Map

More near Edwardsville to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston