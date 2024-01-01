Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Squid in
Edwardsville
/
Edwardsville
/
Squid
Edwardsville restaurants that serve squid
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Edwardsville
100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville
No reviews yet
Squid Salad
$8.00
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars - Edwardsville
Drunken Fish - DF - Edwardsville
6151 Trace Parkway Drive, Edwardsville
No reviews yet
Squid Nigiri
$9.00
2 pieces of squid
More about Drunken Fish - DF - Edwardsville
Browse other tasty dishes in Edwardsville
Shrimp Tempura
Chicken Teriyaki
Waffles
Apple Salad
Eel
Gyoza
Burritos
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
More near Edwardsville to explore
Saint Louis
Avg 4.5
(420 restaurants)
Saint Charles
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Florissant
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
O Fallon
No reviews yet
Belleville
No reviews yet
Alton
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Troy
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Carbondale
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Cape Girardeau
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Quincy
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(259 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(834 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(419 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston