Tacos in Edwardsville
Edwardsville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Peel Edwardsville
Peel Edwardsville
32 South State Route 157, Edwardsville
|Vegan Taco Pizza
|$19.00
taco seasoned quinoa, vegan mozzarella,
garlic olive oil, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest
crema
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
cornmeal breaded haddock, cilantro, pico de gallo, cojita cheese, and aji verde
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville
|Poke Tacos
|$11.00
3 pc won ton tacos stuffed with citrus marinated lettuce, ceviche veggies, shrimp and salmon
More about Wang Gang Asian
Wang Gang Asian
1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|Naco Taco
|$10.00
Tossed in sweet Thai sauce with white onions. Chicken, shrimp, beef.
|Rickshaw Taco
|$8.00
Slow braised in a pineapple mix, then minced & seared on the hibachi, these steak tacos are great! Make it a quesadilla too! Can be GF.
|Salmon Taco
|$15.00
Grilled filet of Salmon topped with red cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes & Chinese mayo. Can be GF.
More about Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.
1071 S State Rte 157, Edwardsville
|You Had Me At Tacos
|$12.00
Flour tortillas filled with roast chicken, onions, green chiles, sour cream, pepper jack cheese, pickled onions and tomatoes. Topped with housemade Cholula®-ranch and avocado ranch sauces. Served with a bowl of chorizo chili.