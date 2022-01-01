Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Edwardsville

Go
Edwardsville restaurants
Toast

Edwardsville restaurants that serve tacos

Taqueria Z image

 

Taqueria Z

109 E Park St, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACOS$3.00
More about Taqueria Z
Item pic

 

Peel Edwardsville

32 South State Route 157, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Taco Pizza$19.00
taco seasoned quinoa, vegan mozzarella,
garlic olive oil, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest
crema
Fish Tacos$15.00
cornmeal breaded haddock, cilantro, pico de gallo, cojita cheese, and aji verde
More about Peel Edwardsville
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

100 S Buchanan Rd, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Poke Tacos$11.00
3 pc won ton tacos stuffed with citrus marinated lettuce, ceviche veggies, shrimp and salmon
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Item pic

 

Wang Gang Asian

1035 Century Drive, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Naco Taco$10.00
Tossed in sweet Thai sauce with white onions. Chicken, shrimp, beef.
Rickshaw Taco$8.00
Slow braised in a pineapple mix, then minced & seared on the hibachi, these steak tacos are great! Make it a quesadilla too! Can be GF.
Salmon Taco$15.00
Grilled filet of Salmon topped with red cabbage, cilantro, tomatoes & Chinese mayo. Can be GF.
More about Wang Gang Asian
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co. image

 

Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.

1071 S State Rte 157, Edwardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
You Had Me At Tacos$12.00
Flour tortillas filled with roast chicken, onions, green chiles, sour cream, pepper jack cheese, pickled onions and tomatoes. Topped with housemade Cholula®-ranch and avocado ranch sauces. Served with a bowl of chorizo chili.
More about Twisted Biscuit Brunch Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Edwardsville

Chicken Parmesan

Prosciutto

Italian Beef Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pies

Crab Rangoon

Chicken Salad

Edamame

Map

More near Edwardsville to explore

Saint Louis

Avg 4.5 (276 restaurants)

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston