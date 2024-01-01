Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Yogurt parfaits in
Edwardsville
/
Edwardsville
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Edwardsville restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Twisted Biscuit Brunch Company
1071 Illinois 157, Edwardsville
No reviews yet
Greek Yogurt Parfait
$6.00
More about Twisted Biscuit Brunch Company
zzzTwisted Biscuit Brunch Co.
1071 S State Rte 157, Edwardsville
No reviews yet
Greek Yogurt Parfait(SD)
$6.00
More about zzzTwisted Biscuit Brunch Co.
