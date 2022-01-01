Edwin's Bakery and Training Center

Go
EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization. We give formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industry while providing a support network necessary their long-term success. Our mission three-fold: is to teach a skilled and in-demand trade in the culinary arts, empower willing minds through passion for hospitality management, and prepare students for a successful transition home.

13104 Buckeye Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Dozen Paczki - Online$46.00
1/2 Dozen Paczki - Online$23.00
Paczki$4.00
13104 Buckeye Rd

Cleveland OH

Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant was founded in 2007 with the belief that every human being, regardless of their past, has a right to a fair and equal future. In 2011, we started teaching in Grafton Correctional Institution. Shortly thereafter, we opened the restaurant on Nov. 1, 2013.
