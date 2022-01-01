Go
Toast

EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization. We give formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industry while providing a support network necessary their long-term success. Our mission three-fold: is to teach a skilled and in-demand trade in the culinary arts, empower willing minds through passion for hospitality management, and prepare students for a successful transition home.
EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant was founded in 2007 with the belief that every human being, regardless of their past, has a right to a fair and equal future. In 2011, we started teaching in Grafton Correctional Institution. Shortly thereafter, we opened the restaurant on Nov. 1, 2013.

13101 Shaker Sq • $$$

Avg 4.5 (238 reviews)

Popular Items

5/5 Cassoulet (4 for $44)$44.00
4/30 Fried Chicken (4 for $44)$44.00
5/7 House Smoked Ribs (4 for $44)$44.00
5/2 Pesto Pork Loin (4 for $44)$44.00
5/2 Pesto Pork Loin (2 for $22)$22.00
$16 Wine Pairing$16.00
5/3 Fried Chicken (4 for $44)$44.00
$35 Wine Pairing$35.00
5/4 Lasagna (2 for $22)$22.00
5/5 Cassoulet (2 for $22)$22.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

13101 Shaker Sq

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Vegan Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SASA Restaurant

No reviews yet

Japanese Izakaya

Cleveland Breakfast Club

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

EDWINS Too

No reviews yet

Edwins Too will be entirely prix fixe, with three-, five- and seven-course options, vegan plates and wine pairings (flights and grand flights).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston