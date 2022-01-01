Go
Toast

EDWINS Too

Edwins Too will be entirely prix fixe, with three-, five- and seven-course options, vegan plates and wine pairings (flights and grand flights).

13220 Shaker Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

4 for $20 - Penne Marinara$20.00
2 for $10 - Corned Beef & Swiss$10.00
2 for $10 - Penne Marinara$10.00
2 for $10 - Lamb Gyro on Pita$10.00
4 for $20 - Crispy Chicken Sandwich$20.00
2 for $10 - Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
4 for $20 - Lamb Gyro on Pita$20.00
32oz Lemonade$5.00
See full menu

Location

13220 Shaker Square

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute

No reviews yet

EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization. We give formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industry while providing a support network necessary their long-term success. Our mission three-fold: is to teach a skilled and in-demand trade in the culinary arts, empower willing minds through passion for hospitality management, and prepare students for a successful transition home.
EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant was founded in 2007 with the belief that every human being, regardless of their past, has a right to a fair and equal future. In 2011, we started teaching in Grafton Correctional Institution. Shortly thereafter, we opened the restaurant on Nov. 1, 2013.

Zanzibar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Vegan Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Senor Tequila Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston