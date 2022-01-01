EDWINS Too
Edwins Too will be entirely prix fixe, with three-, five- and seven-course options, vegan plates and wine pairings (flights and grand flights).
13220 Shaker Square
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
