Effin egg
Fast Casual Breakfast Concept, featuring Egg Sandwiches, Tacos, Bowls, Burgers & More. **Not Your Grandpa's Breakfast Place" 😂
13123 E Emerald Coast PKWY STE C
Popular Items
Location
13123 E Emerald Coast PKWY STE C
inlet beach FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Southern Charm Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Third Cup
Come in and enjoy!
The CITIZEN
Come in and enjoy!
Hooked
Come in and enjoy!