Effin egg

Fast Casual Breakfast Concept, featuring Egg Sandwiches, Tacos, Bowls, Burgers & More. **Not Your Grandpa's Breakfast Place" 😂

13123 E Emerald Coast PKWY STE C

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese$9.50
Apple smoked bacon, cage-free over medium egg, cheddar cheese and chipotle ketchup in a warm brioche bun.
Effin El Jefe$10.00
Sausage, thick cut bacon, cage free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and shredded hash browns
Effin 30A$6.50
Cage free scrambled eggs, thick cut bacon, hash browns, and cheddar cheese with salsa verde
Jax's Sausage Egg & Cheese$9.50
Turkey Sausage, cage free over medium egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm brioche bun
Javiers Burritos$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with cage free scrambled eggs, shredded hash browns, thick cut bacon, black beans, cheddar and jack cheese, pico de Gallo severed with side of house made salsa.
Rosa's Tacos$6.50
Cage free scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, jack cheese, and diced tomatoes with salsa verde
CEO$9.50
Cage free soft scrambled eggs, chives, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun
Effin Tots$7.00
Tots, Melted cheese, bacon bit topped with avocado creama!
Iced Latee$5.00
Eff U Bowl!$9.00
Thick cut bacon, cage free scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, and avocado creama
Location

inlet beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
