Go
Toast

Effing Brew Company

Come in and enjoy!!

SALADS • GRILL

221 West Jefferson • $$

Avg 4.5 (673 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Live Music
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

221 West Jefferson

Effingham IL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The office pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Niemerg’s Steak House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chaser's Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Tuscan Hills Winery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston