Efrain’s of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1630 63rd Street Unit 10

Popular Items

Blue Corn Enchiladas$8.75
Three stacked blue corn tortillas with cheese, onions, and red sauce topped with lettuce and tomato. Add $1.50 for chicken or beef.
#1 (Uno)$14.25
Pick three of: relleno, tamale, bean tostada, taco, enchilada, and or rice and beans. No substitutions.
Beef Chimichanga$10.95
Desebrada (shredded) beef cooked with herbs and spices, wrapped in a tortilla, deep fried and smothered with tender pork chile verde, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of a small salad or rice and beans. (With no sour cream and 2 portions of guac add $1.95)
Efrain Burrito$13.75
A real manly meal which includes a variety of our delectables rolled into a large flour tortilla and smothered with who knows what. Decisions made exclusively by chef! No exceptions! No exchanges or refunds. Have fun, take a chance and trust Efrain!
Bean Burrito$8.75
Refried beans rolled in a flour tortilla and smothered in vegetarian mild red sauce or hot green vegetarian sauce and cheese
Guacamole & Chips$5.95
A great way to start your meal
Chicken Chimichanga$10.95
Chicken breast simmered in herbs and spices, wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried and smotheres with pork chile verde, cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of a small salad or rice and beans. (With no sour cream and two portions of guac add $1.95)
Chips$1.25
Side Red Salsa$0.95
#4 Cheese Enchilada Plate$8.75
One cheese enchilada and rice and beans
Location

Boulder CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
