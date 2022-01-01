Efrain's of Boulder Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
2480 Canyon Boulevard Unit M1
Boulder, CO 80302
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2480 Canyon Boulevard Unit M1, Boulder CO 80302
Nearby restaurants
The Buff Restaurant
Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee Drinks, Spirits, And More!
Zolo
Zolo Grill in Boulder, CO
ALOY THAI-BOULDER
Aloy, painstakingly brings authentic Thai ingredients and care into each dish they serve.Aloy Thai has not relented in creating the perfect healthy choices for Boulder residents with particular diets. Served without MSGs added,providing coconut oil,gluten free and vegetarian options, Aloy’s dishes cater to everyone, from the purist to the health conscious.
Daikon Banh Mi Shop
House grilled meats, delicious plant based proteins, fresh baked bread, scratch sauces, and house pickled veggies all combine together for our inspired Banh Mi sandwiches and Asian inspired rice and noodle bowls.