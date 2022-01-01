Go
EG & MC is the brainchild of 4 young hospitality professionals. Owners EJ Reed, Gemaal Pratts, Derrick “Moe” Moore and Clint Gray consider themselves Educated. Gifted. Melanated. Creatives. The group has conceptualized a space where progressive minded professionals and thinkers can socialize over elevated cocktails and southern rooted small plates inspired by Chef Jason Williams. The EG & MC family represents a true Nashville experience where diversity manifest new relationships accompanied by drinks, food, music and our ultimate objective, “One Luv“.

924 JEFFERSON STREED

Location

Nashville TN

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
