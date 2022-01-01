EG&MC
EG & MC is the brainchild of 4 young hospitality professionals. Owners EJ Reed, Gemaal Pratts, Derrick “Moe” Moore and Clint Gray consider themselves Educated. Gifted. Melanated. Creatives. The group has conceptualized a space where progressive minded professionals and thinkers can socialize over elevated cocktails and southern rooted small plates inspired by Chef Jason Williams. The EG & MC family represents a true Nashville experience where diversity manifest new relationships accompanied by drinks, food, music and our ultimate objective, “One Luv“.
924 JEFFERSON STREED
Location
924 JEFFERSON STREED
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Cupcake Collection - Nashville
Cupcakes & Icings Made Fresh Daily Minus Unnecessary Artificiality
Geist Bar + Restaurant
Geist Is A Charming Bar And Restaurant Opened In Early 2018. Sophisticated Yet Unfussy, An Evening At Geist Is Akin To Dinner At A Fond Friend’s Home; A Welcoming And Familiar Experience With A Timeless Approach To Internationally-Influenced Cuisine And Classic Cocktails Highlighting The Best Ingredients Found Regionally.
Bar Sovereign
Come in and enjoy!
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!