Go
Toast

EGE Mediterranean

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

190 North Craig St. • $$

Avg 4.9 (119 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyro (Doner)$8.99
Flame Broiled gyro, lettuce, onion, Parsley, tomato, Persian pickles, Fries, Ege Tomato Sauce and Ege gyro Sauce
9" 1 Topping Pizza$8.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

190 North Craig St.

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FUKU TEA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LuLu's Noodles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We're a family owned casual restaurant with fresh Asian-inspired eats!

Azorean Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston