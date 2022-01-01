Go
Toast

Egg and Flour NRO

Come in and enjoy!

6700 w state st.

No reviews yet

Location

6700 w state st.

wauwatosa WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Doughnuttery of Mayfair

No reviews yet

Our mini doughnuts are made with high quality local and exotic ingredients, which allow us to create some traditional (and not-so-traditional) fun and delicious flavor combinations. These unique flavors, coupled with our innovative cooking methods, make for an amazing and entertaining Doughnuttery experience!
Stop by any of our locations for a treat that feeds all your senses! Watch (and smell) them being made, customize your flavors, and enjoy these little nuts, big flavor!

Valentine Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aloha Poke Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Drunken Cobra

No reviews yet

Conveniently nestled between Rocket Baby Bakery and Speedway - Drunken Cobra is a low-key neighborhood tavern where friends, family, neighbors and the community get together for classic cocktails, a variety of brews, locally-inspired food and great tunes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston