Egg Harbor Township restaurants you'll love

Egg Harbor Township restaurants
Toast
  • Egg Harbor Township

Egg Harbor Township's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Thai
Must-try Egg Harbor Township restaurants

Atlantic City Sub Shops image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Atlantic City Sub Shops

6825 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.6 (1571 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rolling Chair Special
Our Atlantic City Regular with extra meat and cheese. Topped with oil and oregano.
AC Regular
Our Italian, made with coteghino, capicola ham, genoa salami and provolone cheese. Topped with oil and oregano.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried mac & cheese served with your choice of hot sauce or our homemade marinara.
More about Atlantic City Sub Shops
Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 1 image

PIZZA

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 1

3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.8 (1506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
##Sierra Mist 2LT$3.50
##Pepsi 2LT$3.50
Meatball Parmigiana Sub$10.95
More about Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 1
Grubhaul image

 

Grubhaul

3003 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fire Fries$4.95
The spiciest french fries in town
Cauliflower Honey garlic$9.95
Crispy cauliflower, Honey garlic sauce, green onion, toasted sesame
Paneer$15.95
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a sauce style of your choice and served with side of fragrant basmati rice.
More about Grubhaul
Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT

6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesesteak Sub$9.50
100% grilled beef with mozzarella.
Jumbo Wings
Buffalo style, Garlic parmesan, or Sweet & spicy served with bleu cheese and celery.
Garlic Knots$3.25
Tossed with olive oil, garlic, and parmesan.
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT
Essl’s Dugout image

 

Essl’s Dugout

7001 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Keto-Lasagna- beef made with Keto crepes$10.00
Lasagna- with ground beef$10.00
Broccoli and cheddar stuffed chicken breast with parmesan wedges ranch potatoes$10.00
More about Essl’s Dugout

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Egg Harbor Township

French Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Garlic Knots

