Egg Harbor Township restaurants you'll love

More about Atlantic City Sub Shops
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
Atlantic City Sub Shops
6825 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township
|Popular items
|Rolling Chair Special
Our Atlantic City Regular with extra meat and cheese. Topped with oil and oregano.
|AC Regular
Our Italian, made with coteghino, capicola ham, genoa salami and provolone cheese. Topped with oil and oregano.
|Mac & Cheese Bites
Fried mac & cheese served with your choice of hot sauce or our homemade marinara.
More about Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 1
PIZZA
Maurizio's Pizzeria Express 1
3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township
|Popular items
|##Sierra Mist 2LT
|$3.50
|##Pepsi 2LT
|$3.50
|Meatball Parmigiana Sub
|$10.95
More about Grubhaul
Grubhaul
3003 English Creek Ave, Egg Harbor Township
|Popular items
|Fire Fries
|$4.95
The spiciest french fries in town
|Cauliflower Honey garlic
|$9.95
Crispy cauliflower, Honey garlic sauce, green onion, toasted sesame
|Paneer
|$15.95
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a sauce style of your choice and served with side of fragrant basmati rice.
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT
6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Sub
|$9.50
100% grilled beef with mozzarella.
|Jumbo Wings
Buffalo style, Garlic parmesan, or Sweet & spicy served with bleu cheese and celery.
|Garlic Knots
|$3.25
Tossed with olive oil, garlic, and parmesan.