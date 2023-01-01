Bruschetta in Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve bruschetta
More about Maurizio's Pizzeria Express
PIZZA
Maurizio's Pizzeria Express
3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township
|Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township
PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL
Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township
6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township
|SM Bruschetta
|$35.00
Diced tomato, garlic, onion, and basil served with garlic crostini and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
|Homemade Bruschetta
|$12.50
Diced tomato, onion, basil, garlic, olive oil, and homemade mozzarella, drizzled with homemade balsamic glaze and served over garlic bread.
|LG Bruschetta
|$60.00
Diced tomato, garlic, onion, and basil served with garlic crostini and drizzled with balsamic glaze.