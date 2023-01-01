Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Egg Harbor Township

Go
Egg Harbor Township restaurants
Toast

Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve bruschetta

Consumer pic

PIZZA

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express

3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.8 (1506 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
More about Maurizio's Pizzeria Express
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SM Bruschetta$35.00
Diced tomato, garlic, onion, and basil served with garlic crostini and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Homemade Bruschetta$12.50
Diced tomato, onion, basil, garlic, olive oil, and homemade mozzarella, drizzled with homemade balsamic glaze and served over garlic bread.
LG Bruschetta$60.00
Diced tomato, garlic, onion, and basil served with garlic crostini and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

Browse other tasty dishes in Egg Harbor Township

Garlic Knots

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Carrot Cake

Ravioli

Spaghetti

Greek Salad

Map

More near Egg Harbor Township to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Northfield

No reviews yet

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (115 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1021 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1890 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston