Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Egg Harbor Township

Go
Egg Harbor Township restaurants
Toast

Egg Harbor Township restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Consumer pic

PIZZA

Maurizio's Pizzeria Express

3001 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.8 (1506 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
More about Maurizio's Pizzeria Express
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Boneless chicken, Buffalo sauce and mozzarella, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing.
16" Sweet and Spicy Buffalo Chicken Specialty Pizza$26.00
Boneless chicken, sweet & spicy sauce and mozzarella, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing.
12" Sweet and Spicy Buffalo Chicken Specialty Pizza$16.50
Boneless chicken, sweet & spicy sauce and mozzarella, served with homemade bleu cheese dressing
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT - Egg Harbor Township

Browse other tasty dishes in Egg Harbor Township

Chicken Parmesan

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheese Fries

Tiramisu

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Carrot Cake

Greek Salad

Map

More near Egg Harbor Township to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Somers Point

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sea Isle City

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Mays Landing

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Margate City

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Northfield

No reviews yet

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (992 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1849 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston