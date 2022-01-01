Cake in Egg Harbor Township

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Atlantic City Sub Shops

6825 Tilton Rd, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.6 (1571 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$7.99
Delicious funnel cake in the shape of a fry. Served with a side of powdered sugar.
More about Atlantic City Sub Shops
Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT image

PIZZA • PASTA • GRILL

Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT

6106 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$6.50
Moist cake, spiced with cinnamon and frosted with cream cheese frosting.
More about Jo Jo's Italian Grille EHT
Essl’s Dugout image

 

Essl’s Dugout

7001 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake- Lemon Blueberry (small)$5.00
More about Essl’s Dugout

